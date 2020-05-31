Coronavirus update 5-31-2020

Five additional deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Oklahoma Saturday in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

One female in the 65-and-over category died in McCurtain County. Oklahoma County had a female in the 65-and-up group pass away. In Tulsa County, there were three deaths. Two were males in the 65-and-over group with one female, also in the 65-and-over category.

The deaths increase the state’s overall total to 334.

There were 80 new cases, upping the state’s total to 6,418. Also, an additional 95 recoveries were reported, increasing the total to 5,435.

