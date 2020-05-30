Coronavirus update 5-30-2020

Three additional deaths were reported Friday due to coronavirus in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Total deaths in the state now stands at 329.

New cases were 68, increasing the number to 6,338. Recoveries were 104, upping the figure to 5,340.

LeFlore County is still reporting 14 cases with one death and 11 recoveries.

