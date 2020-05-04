Coronavirus update 5-3-2020

Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases increased 121 to 3,972 on Sunday, a 3.1 percent increase.

There were no new deaths, leaving the total at 238. An additional 81 people recovered, bringing the total to 2,635.

Cases in the United States increased by 25,501 to total 1,158,040. New deaths were 1,313 to up the total to 67,682. An additional 4,770 people recovered.

LeFlore County still has 13 cases with eight recoveries. The cases include six in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina and one in Shady Point.

