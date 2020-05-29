Coronavirus update 5-28-2020

Four new coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma were reported in its latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The four new deaths increase the state’s total to 326. There were 41 new cases reported, upping the number to 6,270.

Recoveries were 101, leaving 5,236 recoveries in Oklahoma.

An additional 1,198 deaths were reported in the United States. That leaves 101,616 deaths due to the virus.

New cases were 22,577, upping the total to 1,721,753. Recoveries were 8,483, increasing that number to 399,991.

LeFlore County still has 14 cases with one death and 11 recoveries. There are six cases in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, with one in Heavener and Shady Point.

