Coronavirus update 5-27-2020

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported four new deaths from coronavirus in its latest report Wednesday.

That increases the death total for the state to 322.

New cases were 92, bringing the overall number to 6,229. Recoveries were 312, increasing the total to 5,135.

The United States’ death toll was 1,505, lifting the total deaths to 100,418.

New cases totaled 18,263, upping the overall number to 1,699,176.

Recoveries were 6,606, increasing the figure to 391,508.

Cases in LeFlore County are still 14 with one death and 11 recoveries. Six of the cases are in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, with one in Heavener and Shady Point.

