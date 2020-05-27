Coronavirus update 5-26-2020

Oklahoma reported five additional deaths due to coronavirus in the Oklahoma Department of Health’s latest report Tuesday.

The total number of deaths in the state now stand at 318. There were 47 new cases reported, bringing that figure up to 6,137.

Recoveries were 109, increasing the total to 4,823.

In the United States, there were 693 deaths, increasing the total to 98,913. There were 18,611 new cases reported, upping the total to 1,680,913.

Recoveries were 5,745, bringing that number up to 384,902.

LeFlore County still has 14 cases with one death and 11 recoveries. Six of the cases were in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, with one in Heavener and Shady Point.

