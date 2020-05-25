Coronavirus update 5-24-2020

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported no new deaths due to coronavirus Sunday in its latest report.

There have been 311 deaths so far. New cases were 77, bringing the state’s total to 6,037.

An additional 43 people recovered, upping the total to 4,688.

The United States’ new deaths were 633, bringing the overall total to 97,720. There were an additional 20,634 cases reported, increasing the total number of cases to 1,643,246.

An additional 5,497 cases were marked as recovered, upping that figure to 366,736.

LeFlore County still has 13 cases with one death and 11 recoveries. There are six cases in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, and one in Shady Point.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.