Coronavirus update 5-23-2020

There were four additional deaths due to the coronavirus for Saturday in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The state now has 311 deaths. The four deaths were a male in the 65 and over range in Oklahoma County and three in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and up, a female in the 65 and up and a male in the 50-64 range.

New cases reported were 111, bringing the total to 5,960. An additional 112 recoveries were reported, increasing the amount to 4,645.

In the United States, there were 1,108 deaths, increasing that figure to 97,097. New cases were 21,675, bringing the number to 1,622,612.

Recoveries were 11,104 for a total of 361,239.

