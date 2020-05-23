Coronavirus update 5-22-2020

The Oklahoma Department of Health said three more people have died from coronavirus in its latest report Friday.

The three deaths were a man 65 and up in Oklahoma County, another male 65 and up in Tulsa County and a female 65 and up in Texas County.

The new deaths increase the total number in the state to 307.

An additional 169 cases were reported, increasing the total to 5,849. Also, there were 172 recoveries reported, moving the figure to 4,533.

The United States had 1,277 more deaths, leaving the total at 95,979.

There were 23,790 new cases, increasing the number to 1,600,937. Recoveries were 51,717, increasing that figure to 350,135.

LeFlore County still has 13 cases listed with 11 recoveries and one death. The one open case is for a person who lives in Pushmataha County, but is listed in LeFlore County.

The breakdown has six cases in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, and one in Shady Point.

