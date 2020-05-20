Coronavirus update 5-20-2020

Six new deaths were reported Tuesday from coronavirus in the latest report from the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The new fatalities bring the total number to 294. There were 91 new cases reported, increasing the total in the state to 5,489.

There were 127 recoveries upping that figure to 4,135.

The United States suffered an additional 1,574 deaths, increasing the total to 91,921. There were 20,260 new cases reported, leaving the new total at 1,528,568.

In addition, 6,214 new recoveries were added, leaving that figure at 289,392.

LeFlore County still has 13 cases with one death and 11 recoveries. Six of the cases were in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina and one in Shady Point.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.