Coronavirus update 5-18-2020

No new deaths from the coronavirus were reported in the latest report Sunday by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The total deaths in the state stands at 288.

There were 73 new cases reported, upping the total to 5,310. An additional 38 cases were reported, increasing the recoveries to 3,983.

An additional 808 deaths were reported in the United States, increasing the total to 89,562.

There were 18,937 new cases, upping the overall amount to 1,486,757.

Recoveries were 3,889, leaving 272,265 people who survived the virus.

LeFlore County continues to have 13 cases with one death and 11 recoveries. Six of the cases were in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, and the final one was in Shady Point.

