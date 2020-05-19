Coronavirus update 5-18-2020

There were no new deaths from the coronavirus for the second straight day Monday, according to the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The current total of death is 288.

New cases were 88, increasing the total to 5,398. Recoveries was 25, upping the figure to 4,008.

In the United States, new deaths were 785, increasing the death total to 90,347.

New cases were 21,551, upping the total to 1,508,308. Recoveries were 10,913, increasing the number of recoveries to 283,178.

LeFlore County still had 13 cases with one death and 11 recoveries. Six of the cases were in Wister, three each in Poteau and Talihina, and one in Shady Point.

