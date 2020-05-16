Coronavirus update 5-15-2020

One death was recorded Friday due to coronavirus in the latest update by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

A Washington County woman in the 65 and over category passed away. That brings the total number of deaths attributed to coronavirus to 285.

An additional 124 cases were recorded, upping the total to 5,086. There were 141 recoveries listed, bringing the number to 3,801.

There were an additional 1,632 deaths in the United States, upping the total to 87,530. New cases numbered 25,050, increasing the total number of cases to 1,442,824.

An additional 4,333 cases were listed for recoveries, leaving that total at 250,747.

LeFlore County had one case removed from its total. There has been one death with 11 recoveries.

