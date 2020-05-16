Coronavirus update 5-15-2020

Home 2020 May Coronavirus update 5-15-2020

One death was recorded Friday due to coronavirus in the latest update by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

A Washington County woman in the 65 and over category passed away. That brings the total number of deaths attributed to coronavirus to 285.

An additional 124 cases were recorded, upping the total to 5,086. There were 141 recoveries listed, bringing the number to 3,801.

There were an additional 1,632 deaths in the United States, upping the total to 87,530. New cases numbered 25,050, increasing the total number of cases to 1,442,824.

An additional 4,333 cases were listed for recoveries, leaving that total at 250,747.

LeFlore County had one case removed from its total. There has been one death with 11 recoveries.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Coronavirus report 5-10-2020
Trump extends US lockdown
Oklahoma businesses reopening
Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma near 2,600
US, UK brace for soaring death tolls
Election board declares emergency
Stitt declares health emergency
Oklahoma coronavirus death toll rises to 96

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar