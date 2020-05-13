Coronavirus update 5-12-2020

The Oklahoma Department of Health recorded four new deaths in its latest report Monday, bringing the total to 278.

New cases jumped to 119 with the overall number now at 4,732.

There were 182 recoveries, which increased the figure to 3,473.

In the United States, an additional 1,694 deaths were recorded, bringing the overall total to 82,376.

There were 21,693 new cases, upping the total to 1,369,574.

LeFlore County still has 13 cases with one death and 11 recoveries. The cases are six in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, and one in Shady Point.

