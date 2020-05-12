Coronavirus update 5-11-2020

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported two new deaths in Oklahoma in its latest report on the coronavirus Monday.

Both were males in the 50-64 group, one in Texas County and the other in Washington County.

This brings the number of deaths to 274.

There were 24 new cases reported, upping the number to 4,613 with 37 new recoveries, increasing the total recoveries to 3,241.

For the United States, an additional 1,156 deaths were reported. This brings the death total to 80,682.

New cases were 18,621, increasing the number to 1,347,881. An additional 16,564 cases were reported as recovered, leaving that number at 232,733.

LeFlore County still has 13 reported cases with one death. Nine of the cases are listed as recovered. Six of the cases are in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, with one in Shady Point.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.