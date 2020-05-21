Coronavirus-triggered layoffs hit nearly 39 million

Home 2020 May Coronavirus-triggered layoffs hit nearly 39 million

A man uses a crosswalk as he wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Washington. The District of Columbia is under a stay-home order for all residents in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits in the two months since the coronavirus took hold in the U.S. has swelled to nearly 39 million, the government reported Thursday, even as states from coast to coast gradually reopen their economies and let people go back to work.

More than 2.4 million people filed for jobless aid last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the outbreak that has triggered nationwide business shutdowns and brought the economy to its knees, the Labor Department said.

That brings the running total to a staggering 38.6 million, a job-market collapse unprecedented in its speed.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all content is free. We are currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Coronavirus report 5-10-2020
Read More
Coronavirus update 5-18-2020
Read More
Coronavirus update 5-9-2020
Technology, tests, coordination keys to end lockdowns
County has confirmed coronavirus case
Oklahoma reopening on track
W. Europe relaxing virus measures
Stitt: Up to 6,800 hospital beds needed

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar