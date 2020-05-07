Coronavirus report for 5-6-2020

An additional 74 cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday by the Oklahoma Department of Health, a 1.8 percent increase.

Total cases in Oklahoma now stand at 4,201.

An additional six deaths were reported, bringing the total to 253. There were also 79 recoveries, bringing that total to 2,909.

In the United States, there were 24,252 new cases, an increase of 2 percent. An additional 2,367 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 73,431.

Total recoveries were 119, increasing that number to 189,910.

LeFlore County still has 13 cases reported. Of those 13, nine have recovered. The breakdown shows six cases in Wister, three each in Poteau and Talihina, with one in Shady Point.