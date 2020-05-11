Coronavirus report 5-10-2020

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 99 new cases of the coronavirus in its latest report Sunday.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 4,589.

There were two deaths, bringing the total to 272 along with 50 recoveries. There have now been 3,204 recoveries in the state.

In the United States, 19,710 new cases were reported, upping the cases to 1,329,260. There were 731 deaths, increased the total to 79,526.

An additional 3,635 recovered, bringing that total to 216,169.

LeFlore County still has 13 cases with nine recoveries and one death. There are six cases in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, and one in Shady Point.

