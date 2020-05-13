Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma rise by 120

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has risen by 120, but no new deaths were Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There are 4,852 confirmed cases and at least 278 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the department, an increase from 4,732 cases reported Tuesday.

The number of actual infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without showing symptoms.

The state remains on track to continue reopening on Friday with the reopening of bars and the resumption of funerals and weddings, under a plan announced in late April by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

