Container garden great start for novice gardeners

By TRISHA GEDON

STILLWATER – For some folks, gardening is a mystery – perhaps even intimidating. Some want-to-be gardeners may believe they don’t know enough about it to try, or are simply convinced they don’t have a green thumb.

For those who don’t know a rose bush from a tomato plant, there is still hope. David Hillock, Oklahoma State University Extension consumer horticulturist, said anyone can garden, no matter their skill level or the size of the landscape.

“Obviously, big, elaborate gardens and landscapes take time and talent. But, if you start slowly, maybe with just a tomato plant, a pot of herbs or even a few colorful annuals, you’re bound to have success,” Hillock said. “Starting small and slow also is a great way to get kids interested in horticulture. It’s easy to get started gardening by planting a dish garden, container garden or a succulent garden.”

