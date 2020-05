Commissioners’ agenda 5-11-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

/

AGENDA:

(1.) CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL/CLAIMS.

(4.) BONDS.

(5.) MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS.

D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S).

(11.) BURN BAN.

(12.) OLD/NEW BUSINESS FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECTS.

(13.) CERTIFICATE(S) OF COMPLIANCE FOR OMMA BUSINESSES.

(14.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE TREASURER’S MONTHLY REPORT OF OFFICERS FOR APRIL, 2020.

(15.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION TO DETERMINE MAXIMUM MONTHLY HIGHWAY EXPENDITURES FOR MAY, 2020.

(16.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE CONTRACT BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTY AND WESTERN PLAINS YOUTH & FAMILY SERVICES, INC.

(17.) TABLED: DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY AWARD BID REGARDING PURCHASE OF A SKID UNIT TO BENEFIT HOGEYE FIRE DEPARTMENT.

(18.) Vote to enter into Executive Session as identified below:CHRISTOPHER PETERSON V. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF THE COUNTY OF LEFLORE, STATE OF OKLAHOMA, KENDALL MORGAN, JASON TIMMS, TYLER RAGAN AND LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF, CASE NO. 19-CV-376-RAW; CHAD OSTERHOUT V. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF LEFLORE COUNTY, ET AL.,CASE NO. 17-CV-99-RAW; SARAH ROBINSON V. LEFLORE COUNTY, CASE NO. CIV-19-410-SPS; and HARVEY WALDEN V. LEFLORE COUNTY, CASE NO. CIV-20-0079-RAW Possible Executive Session for the purpose of confidential communications between the Board of County Commissioners of the County of LeFlore and its attorney concerning the federal lawsuit previously referenced. Public disclosure of these confidential communications would seriously impair the ability of the Board and its attorney to properly process and defend this litigation. As such, the communications in this Executive Session are confidential. AUTHORITY: Title 25 Okla. Statute, § 307(B)(4).

(19.) VOTE TO EXIT EXECUTIVE SESSION and RETURN TO REGULAR MEETING AND POSSIBLE VOTES REGARDING ABOVE REFERENCED CASE.

(20.) DISCUSSION WITH POSSIBLE ACTION NECESSARY AS RESULT OF THE EXECUTIVE SESSION.

(21.) PUBLIC COMMENTS.

(22.) ADJOURN.