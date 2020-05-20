Church golf league starts June 1

POTEAU – The summer church golf league at Choctaw Country Club in Poteau will start June 1 at 5:30 p.m.

There will be two-man teams and the league lasts eight weeks. Entry fee is $75.

For more information call Bobby Pickle at (918) 721-3492 or Mike Thomas at (918) 839-0155.

