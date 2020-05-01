Chicken giveaway planned for Friday

POTEAU – LeFlore County is handing out OK Foods chicken products to families in need at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds Friday at noon until the food is fully dispersed.

The Fairgrounds is located at 1509 S. Broadway in Poteau.

Each vehicle will be provided with a 40-pound box of frozen chicken product.

Traffic will be directed in a one way in and one way out method. Enter the Fairgrounds through the Highway 271 entrance and exit on to Kerr Avenue.

To maintain appropriate social distancing procedures, do not exit your vehicles and keep your windows up. As you move into the receiving area, open the truck so the product can be loaded. All trunks should be cleared out before entering the park.

