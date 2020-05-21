Chance of storms Thursday in county

Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered thunderstorms for Thursday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 77 degrees with a low of 65 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m. with sunset at 8:20 p.m.

