CASC among top online schools

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College was recently named in the top 50 online schools in the nation by Best Value Schools. Best Value Schools researches thousands of colleges and universities to find the very best schools that meet the most important needs of prospective students for the best possible price.

In its statement, Best Value Schools details Carl Albert as an institution that utilizes Blackboard as their Learning Management System to deliver online courses. The statement goes on to say that online education with Carl Albert is accessible, rigorous and affordable. Students receive support from their instructors and have 24/7 access to Blackboard and coordinator for virtual campus.

“We are proud to offer 10 associate degree and four certificate programs completely online,” said CASC President Jay Falkner. “Now more than ever, students need options and flexibility and we are proud to provide that. We are also proud to be one of only three colleges in the state of Oklahoma recognized by Best Value Schools for our online delivery, and delighted to be included in Guide to Online Schools’ list of reputable online institutions.”

