Calendar of events 5-28-2020

The Ledger’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Thursday

Heavener First Baptist Church food distribution. Call for appointment (918) 653-7788 by Wednesday.

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

LeFlore County Republicans meet 6 p.m. at Western Sizzlin’

