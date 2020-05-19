Calendar of events 5-19-2020

The Ledger’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].



Tuesday

LeFlore County sales tax supported hospital authority meets 12:30 p.m. at EOMC

Funeral service for Dennis Hamby

Funeral service for Odis Sweeten

Congressman Markwayne Mullin telephone town hall

See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.