Big 12 revenue distribution down slightly

In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby talks to the media after canceling the remaining NCAA college basketball games in the Big 12 Conference tournament due to concerns about the coronavirus in Kansas City, Mo. Big 12 schools still got a strong payout from the conference during the pandemic. The revenue distribution to the league’s 10 schools for the 2019-20 school year averages $37.7 million each. That figure announced Friday, May 29, 2020, at the end of the league’s virtual spring meetings was down only about $1.1 million a school from last year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

The Big 12’s revenue distribution to its 10 schools decreased only slightly because of the pandemic that led to the cancellation of spring sports, though there is still plenty of uncertainty ahead.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Friday at the end of the league’s virtual spring meetings the league was distributing an average of $37.7 million to each school for the 2019-20 school year, just $1.1 million less than the last year. That ended a 13-year streak of increasing revenues for the conference.

