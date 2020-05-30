Area weather forecast 5-30-2020

Another beautiful day is forecast for LeFlore County Saturday as temperatures gradually get back to normal levels.

The high will be 85 degrees with a low of 59 degrees.

The river flood warning for the Poteau River near Panama has expired.

Sunrise is at 6:06 a.m. with sunset at 8:26 p.m.

