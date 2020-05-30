Area calendar of events for 5-30-2020

The Ledger’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].



Saturday

Choctaw Country Club 1-person scramble

Memorial service for Fay Kinsey

Graveside services for Leona Stiger

Memorial services for Beverly Luedke

See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.