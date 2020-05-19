APR release brings good news for OSU

STILLWATER – Four Oklahoma State teams achieved perfect single-year scores of 1,000 on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate (APR) and the Cowboy football program tied for the Big 12 lead with a multi-year score of 979, it was announced Tuesday.

OSU’s perfect scores for the 2018-19 academic year were turned in by the men’s and women’s golf teams, the women’s tennis team and the women’s basketball team. As for Cowboy football, its multi-year rate of 979 ties for 21st among all football programs from Power Five schools nationally and represents its second-highest mark on record since the NCAA began tracking data in 2004-05, trailing only the 982 multi-year score from last year.

For Cowboy golf, it marked the seventh straight year that the program achieved a perfect single-year APR and it was the 14th time in a possible 15 years that the 11-time NCAA champions have accomplished that feat. The OSU women’s golf program hit 1,000 for the fourth straight year and for the sixth time in the last eight years. The women’s tennis team was perfect for the fifth time in the last seven years and the Cowgirl basketball program achieved its second perfect score.

With a single-year APR of 976, the men’s basketball team was OSU’s most improved, finishing 82 points higher than it did a year ago.

From a multi-year perspective (the combined APR of the last four academic years), the men’s and women’s golf teams are Oklahoma State’s best, as both have perfect scores of 1,000. Other standout performers with a multi-year APR of 980 or better include soccer (986), softball (984), women’s track and field (983), women’s cross country (982) and men’s cross country (981).

Six OSU sports demonstrated a positive trend by either matching or surpassing their multi-year rate from 2017-18, led by the women’s basketball program, which jumped 12 points from a 957 in last year’s data to a 969 this year. The 969 turned in by coach Jim Littell’s squad was the program’s third-highest mark on record.

The APR holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete for each academic term.

Teams must earn a four-year APR of 930 to compete in championships, and every team at Oklahoma State is comfortably above that marker.

