Agendas for HUA, Council meeting 5-7-2020

HUA, Council to meet Thursday

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in Heavener City Hall, 103 East Avenue B, for regularly scheduled business meetings.

Due to the limit on the number of people allowed in the room, the door will be opened with extra seating available in the lobby.

The Ledger will livestream the meetings on its Facebook page and Youtube.

Here are the agendas:

HUA

  1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
  1. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
  1. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
  1. City manager’s report
  1. Water superintendent’s report
  1. Trustee’s/chairman’s report
  1. Adjourn

City Council

  1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
  1. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
  1. Consider, discuss, and take action to accept the resignation of Heavener Utility
    Authority board trustee Eric Dehart. This creates an opening on the board.
  1. Consider, discuss, and take action on the recommendation of appointing David Grubbs
    Sf. to the Heavener Utility Authority board of trustees.
  1. Consider, discuss, and take action on adopting Ordinance # 750-20, concerning zoning variance for the Tote-a-Poke sale.
  1. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
  1. Department. heads’ reports
  1. Treasurer’s report
  1. City manager’s report
  1. Trustees’/chairman’s report
  1. Adjourn
