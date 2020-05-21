Agendas for HUA, Council 5-22-2020

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings Thursday at 6 p.m.

The meetings will be held at Heavener’s City Hall at 103 East Avenue B. Social distancing is still in place and limited seating is available. The Ledger will livestream the meetings on its Facebook page.

Here are the agendas:

HUA

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

i

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action to swear in new Trustee David Grubbs, sr.

Presentation from ORWA on suggested ascending water and sewer rate schedule.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

City manager’s report

Water superintendent’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report

Adjourn

City Council

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action to appoint David Grubbs sr to the Heavener Utility Authority Board of Trustees.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

City manager’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report