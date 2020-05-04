Agendas for City of Poteau meetings 5-4-2020

POTEAU – The Poteau Industrial Authority, Public Works Authority and City Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. Council members may appear by teleconference.

To log into the meeting, call 1-872-240-3311 then use access code 155-201-021.

The full agenda can be seen HERE.

