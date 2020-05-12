Agenda for Howe School Board meeting Tuesday

HOWE – Howe Public Schools will hold its monthly business meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. via video conferring on Howe Public School’s Facebook page.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Invocation.
  2. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  3. Approve or disapprove agenda items for school board meeting May 12.
  4. Approve or disapprove minutes for the special board meeting April 13.
  5. Resignations as received by the superintendent.
  6. Approve or disapprove supplemental appropriations for the 2019-2020 school year.
  7. Approve or disapprove the following encumbrances: General fund P.O. #’s 459=472; payroll 70181-70258; building fund # none; Coop fund # none.
  8. Approve or disapprove superintendent’s financial report: a. General fund; b. Building fund; c. Coop fund; d. Scholarship fund; e. activity fund.
  9. Superintendent’s report: a. Facilities update; b. child nutrition.
  10. Principal’s report on current status of their programs and scheduled events or activities.
  11. Approve or disapprove temporary appropriations for the 2020-2021 school year.
  12. Approve or disapprove the Choctaw Nation POSSE Program and associated extra-duties as presented by the superintendent.
  13. Approve or disapprove the summer child nutrition program and associated extra duties as presented by the superintendent.
  14. Approve or disapprove extra duty contract for daycare services and summer daycare hourly duties as presented by the superintendent.
  15. Discussion/action on the following staff needs for the 2020-2021 school year: Employment of certified staff as presented by the superintendent; LCSC school resource officer program.
  16. Approve or disapprove 2019-2020 school year fundraisers and activities as presented by the superintendent.
  17. Approve or disapprove KTC transportation contract for the 2020-2021 school year.
  18. Approve or disapprove OSSBA board policy updates as presented by the superintendent.
  19. Approve or disapprove an agreement between Howe Public Schools and The Center for Education Law, for basic legal services during the 2020-2021 school year.
  20. Board member comments.
  21. Vote to adjourn.
