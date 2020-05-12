Agenda for Howe School Board meeting Tuesday

HOWE – Howe Public Schools will hold its monthly business meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. via video conferring on Howe Public School’s Facebook page.
Here is the agenda:
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Approve or disapprove agenda items for school board meeting May 12.
- Approve or disapprove minutes for the special board meeting April 13.
- Resignations as received by the superintendent.
- Approve or disapprove supplemental appropriations for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Approve or disapprove the following encumbrances: General fund P.O. #’s 459=472; payroll 70181-70258; building fund # none; Coop fund # none.
- Approve or disapprove superintendent’s financial report: a. General fund; b. Building fund; c. Coop fund; d. Scholarship fund; e. activity fund.
- Superintendent’s report: a. Facilities update; b. child nutrition.
- Principal’s report on current status of their programs and scheduled events or activities.
- Approve or disapprove temporary appropriations for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Approve or disapprove the Choctaw Nation POSSE Program and associated extra-duties as presented by the superintendent.
- Approve or disapprove the summer child nutrition program and associated extra duties as presented by the superintendent.
- Approve or disapprove extra duty contract for daycare services and summer daycare hourly duties as presented by the superintendent.
- Discussion/action on the following staff needs for the 2020-2021 school year: Employment of certified staff as presented by the superintendent; LCSC school resource officer program.
- Approve or disapprove 2019-2020 school year fundraisers and activities as presented by the superintendent.
- Approve or disapprove KTC transportation contract for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Approve or disapprove OSSBA board policy updates as presented by the superintendent.
- Approve or disapprove an agreement between Howe Public Schools and The Center for Education Law, for basic legal services during the 2020-2021 school year.
- Board member comments.
- Vote to adjourn.
