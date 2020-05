Agenda for county commissioners 5-4-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.



AGENDA:

(1.) CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL/CLAIMS.

(4.) BONDS.

(5.) MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS.

D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S).

(11.) BURN BAN.

(12.) OLD/NEW BUSINESS FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECTS.

(13.) CERTIFICATE(S) OF COMPLIANCE FOR OMMA BUSINESSES.

(14.)CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE 2020/2021 FISCAL YEAR DETENTION CONTRACT BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTY AND SAC & FOX NATION.

(15.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION DISPOSING OF TWO CATERPILLARMOTOR GRADERS FROM DISTRICT #2 INVENTORY.

(16.) OPEN AND POSSIBLY AWARD BID REGARDING PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF A SKID UNIT TO BENEFIT HOGEYE FIRE DEPARTMENT.

(17.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE BID NOTICE AND RESOLUTION REGARDING PURCHASE OF USED RAILROAD TANK CAR(S) BENEFITING DISTRICT #2.

(18.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE PAY REQUEST #25 AS SUBMITTED BY JoB CONSTRUCTION FOR WORK PERFORMED ON CONSER ROAD PROJECT PHASE II.

(19.) OPEN AND POSSIBLY AWARD BID REGARDING PURCHASE/INSTALLATION OF A STORM SIREN BENEFITING MONROE FIRE DEPARTMENT/MONROE COMMUNITY (PARTIAL FUNDING PROVIDED BY 2020 REAP GRANT).

(20.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE EXTENSIONS OF 2019 KEDDO REAP GRANTS FOR K3017-19 HIGHLINE ROAD AND K3018-19 HORSE RANCH ROAD.

(21.) PUBLIC COMMENTS.

(22.) ADJOURN.