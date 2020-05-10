10 area players named to all-state teams

The area had 10 players named to the slow pitch softball all-state team, which was announced by the Oklahoma slow pitch softball coaches association.

In the large school east, Heavener’s Kylee Free and Morgan Alexander were selected, along with Poteau’s Jill Cochran.

Howe’s Kenlei Duvall and Sydnie Womack were named to the middle school roster while the small school east was represented by LeFlore’s Haylee Newman, McCurtain’s Makenna Murdock, Red Oak’s Grace Montgomery and Trista Ober, along with Whitesboro’s Ashley Johnson.

Due to the coronavirus and the social distancing mandate, the slow pitch softball all-state games will not be held this summer.

