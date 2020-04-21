World shares skid as oil price plunges below zero

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — World share prices skidded Tuesday after the price of U.S. crude oil plunged below zero, with demand collapsing as the pandemic leaves factories, automobiles and airplanes idled.

The extreme volatility in energy markets highlighted investors’ broad concerns about the duration of the pandemic and its impact on the economy, weighing on financial markets more broadly.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX stock index lost 2.4% to 10,420 and the CAC 40 in France shed 2.2% to 4,428. Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 1.7% to 5,714.

Wall Street looked set for losses, with the future contract for the S&P 500 down 1.3%, while the contract for the Dow industrials lost 1.7%.

A growing glut of oil is pushing storage capacity to its limits, leading to unprecedented drops in crude markets.

