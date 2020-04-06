Virus now claims 46 Oklahoma lives

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in the state surpassed 1,200 Sunday and four more people died of COVID-19, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.

There are at least 1,252 cases and 46 COVID-19 deaths, the department said, up from 1,159 cases and 42 deaths reported Friday.

Of the 46 deaths, 35 were people aged 65 or over and the four latest deaths, three men and a woman, were each in that age group. Nine deaths were people aged 50-64 and two were in the 36-49 age group.

At least one case is reported in 57 of the state’s counties 77 counties and President Donald Trump on Sunday declared a major disaster in the state, making federal funding available for recovery efforts.

The funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures for areas in the state affected by COVID-19, according to a news release from the White House.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

