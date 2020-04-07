USDE approves Oklahoma waivers

OKLAHOMA CITY – The U.S. Department of Education (USDE) has granted preliminary approval of Oklahoma waivers allowing public school districts greater flexibility in the spending of existing federal funds.

Less than 24 hours after State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the request, the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) received notification by USDE that it had been approved.

