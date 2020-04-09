Unemployment claims top 50,000

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma continues to parallel the nation in the extraordinary number of initial claims for unemployment insurance as COVID-19 related closures and declines in the oil patch put more people out of work.

For the week ending April 4, unadjusted initial claims in Oklahoma totaled 51,124, an increase of 3,380 from the previous record-setting adjusted week high of 47,744, revised up from the initially reported total of 44,970.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled 6,606,000, a decrease of 261,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 6,867,000. This marks the second highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of this series.

