Trump walks back total authority claim

By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he’s open to some states “reopening” before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month, as he appeared to back off his claim of absolute authority to decide when the time was right to act.

Hours after suggesting that the bipartisan concerns of governors about his assertion of power would amount to an insurrection, Trump abruptly reversed course Tuesday, saying he would leave it to governors to determine the right time and manner to revive activity in their states. He said he would be speaking with governors, probably on Thursday, to discuss his plans.

“The governors are responsible,” Trump said. “They have to take charge.”

Still, he insisted, “The governors will be very, very respectful of the presidency.”

