Today in history for April 30

On this date in 1945, Adolf Hitler and wife Eva Braun committed suicide in this underground bunker

By The Associated Press

Today is Thursday, April 30, the 121st day of 2020. There are 245 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 30, 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler committed suicide along with his wife of one day, Eva Braun.

