Today in history for April 29

By The Associated Press
Today is Wednesday, April 29, the 120th day of 2020. There are 246 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On April 29, 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau (DAH’-khow) concentration camp. Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun inside his “Fuhrerbunker” and designated Adm. Karl Doenitz (DUHR’-nihtz) president.
