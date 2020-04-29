Today in history for April 29

Home 2020 April Today in history for April 29

By The Associated Press

Today is Wednesday, April 29, the 120th day of 2020. There are 246 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 29, 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau (DAH’-khow) concentration camp. Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun inside his “Fuhrerbunker” and designated Adm. Karl Doenitz (DUHR’-nihtz) president.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Today in history for May 12
Today in history for Aug. 27
Today in history-Aug. 22
Today in history for Nov. 20
Today in history for 3-27
Today in history for June 4
Today in history for Nov. 24
Today in history July 28

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar