Today in history for April 28

By The Associated Press
Today is Tuesday, April 28, the 119th day of 2020. There are 247 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On April 28, 1967, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali was stripped of his title after he refused to be inducted into the armed forces.
Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.