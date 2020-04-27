Today in history for April 27

By The Associated Press
Today is Monday, April 27, the 118th day of 2020. There are 248 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On April 27, 2011, powerful tornadoes raked the South and Midwest; according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, more than 120 twisters resulted in 316 deaths.
