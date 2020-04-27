Today in history for April 27

Home 2020 April Today in history for April 27

By The Associated Press

Today is Monday, April 27, the 118th day of 2020. There are 248 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 27, 2011, powerful tornadoes raked the South and Midwest; according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, more than 120 twisters resulted in 316 deaths.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Today in history for Nov. 18
Today in history for March 18
Today in history for Oct. 16
Today in history–July 7
Today in history
Today in history for Nov. 21
Today in history for July 3
Today in history

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar