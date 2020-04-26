Today in history for April 26

By The Associated Press
Today is Sunday, April 26, the 117th day of 2020. There are 249 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On April 26, 1994, voting began in South Africa’s first all-race elections, resulting in victory for the African National Congress and the inauguration of Nelson Mandela as president.
