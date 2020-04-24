Today in history for April 24

By The Associated Press

Today is Friday, April 24, the 115th day of 2020. There are 251 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 24, 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South.

