Today in history for April 24

By The Associated Press
Today is Friday, April 24, the 115th day of 2020. There are 251 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On April 24, 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South.
Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.