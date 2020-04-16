Stitt hopeful but deaths up 15

By KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he is looking to reopen shuttered businesses as the curve is flattening in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

A ban on elective surgeries will be lifted April 24, Stitt said, and his Safer at Home order that shut down non-essential businesses and banned gatherings of more than 10 people expires six days later, although he is extending the order to the elderly and those most vulnerable to the virus.

“We are working on plans to reopen our state, but let me be clear, we’re not out of the woods yet,” Stitt said.

