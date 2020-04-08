Stitt again calls for more virus testing

By KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday again called for more residents to be tested for the coronavirus while saying the state has an ample stockpile of personal protection equipment for medical workers and others who treat infected patients.

Speaking at a warehouse that state officials said holds millions of protective gloves and thousands of surgical masks, face shields and respirators, Stitt said anyone with symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath and a fever of 100.4 degrees or above needs to be tested to provide an accurate picture of the virus’ spread in Oklahoma.

“We have plenty of tests in the state,” Still said, six days after first calling for more people to be tested.

He noted that the state has 60 testing locations.

